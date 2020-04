A total of 3,605 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, the Department of Health said, up by 684 from 2,921 the day before.

The Department of Health said that, as of 9am on Friday, a total of 173,784 people had been tested of whom 38,168 tested positive.

For context, the previous day’s rise was a further 569 deaths and 33,718 tests had been positive for Covid-19, a rise of 4,244.

