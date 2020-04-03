Watch: Nelson Chamisa accused of US$3 million fraud

The Chairperson of the Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy Edwin Dzambara has sensationally accused MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of diverting over US$3 million party funds for his personal use.

In a press briefing on Friday Dzambara said Chamisa abused over twenty percent of US$18 million which was allocated to the MDC under the political finances Act.

He said the money was meant to pay for the medical bills of the late Morgan Tsvangirai but Chamisa diverted the funds.

Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda has refuted the allegations leveled against his boss.

Source – Byo24

