WATCH: Prophet Uebert Angel Stuns Congregants By Paying Their Outstanding Debts

Flamboyant Prophet Uebert Angel, the founder of the Spirit Embassy now Goodnews Church recently surprised several lucky congregants by paying outstanding bills and debts during a special service last Sunday.
During the service this week, Prophet Angel and his wife, Beverly started calling people from the crowd, telling them that their bills, which included rent arrears,s, credit card debts, car debts were going to be settled in full.
Watch video…
- Uebert Angel gifts son R5,2m mansion in South Africa for 16th birthday – PICTURES
- Uebert Angel hires singer Brian McKnight for 19th wedding anniversary
- PICTURE: Uebert Angel Buys An Island
- Prophet Angel Shows Off His UK Mansion As Birthday Celebration
- Eubert Angel Buys Lamborghini Aventador For Wife As Valentine’s Present
- Beverly Angel launches her new bank in the UK aboard the luxury Yacht Hotel
- Angelic Visitors Caught On Camera:Prophet Bushiri Manufacturing Deceit
- Uebert Angel’s Top Pastor Who He Recently Elevated to Be Reverend’s Nude Pictures Exposed Extramarital Affair
- Man admits fabricating video implicating Prophets Uebert Angel and Shepherd Bushiri in sex scandal