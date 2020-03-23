WATCH: Zimbabwe Night clubs ban as President Mnangagwa announces tough COVID-19 measures

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a host of tough new measures including a pub and night club ban aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus as well as mitigate its impact on the country’s economy.

The measures were announced Monday evening after the country recorded its first fatality from the pandemic which has caused havoc across the globe, forcing hard-hit countries to virtually close their borders and order citizens to remain at home.

Health and Child Care Ministry officials confirmed earlier in the day, the passing of popular young broadcaster Zororo Makamba who succumbed to the virus at Wilkins Hospital in the capital.

Makamba was one of the two cases so far confirmed in the country.

In his address at State House, President Mnangagwa said the additional measures were needed to keep pace with “the fast-changing national and global situation”.

He said government would close Zimbabwe’s borders to all human traffic except for returning residents, adding that the administration was also discouraging unnecessary travel within the country.

Further, the administration has also “put a blanket ban on gatherings around night clubs, bars, beerhalls, movie houses, swimming pools, gymnasiums and sporting activities until further notice.”

The President also warned against what he described as exterminate pricing of materials essential for the fight against COVID-19.

“Any evidence of irresponsible corporate misbehaviour will leave government with no option but to comedown heavily on offenders.

“We have to behave responsibly in order to protect the public,” he said.





