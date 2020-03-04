Whistleblower Godfrey Tsenengamu Expelled from Zanu PF

Godfrey Tsenengamu

ZANU PF Youth League executive, Godfrey Tsenengamu has been expelled from Zanu PF due to his continued acts of defiance, this came out this Wednesday during a politburo meeting in Harare.

Early last month, the Zanu PF Youth League executive was suspended and demoted from his position together with secretary Pupurai Togarepi and his deputy Lewis Matutu after they called a news conference which they accused some party members of corruption.

Meanwhile, Matutu is currently attending the Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology as directed by the politburo

MORE TO FOLLOW….

