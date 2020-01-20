Zanu PF Youth Boss Attacks Kirsty Coventry

Kirsty Coventry appointed Sports Minister

Zanu PF youth leader Lewis Matutu has taken a dig at Minister of Youth, Arts, Sports and Recreation Kirsty Coventry describing her as a ‘minister who is there but not there’.

Speaking during a sports tournament hosted by Zvimba North Member of Parliament Marrian Chombo in Rafingora on Saturday, Matutu said Kirsty was not a hands-on minister and did not understand the needs of the people.

“At youth, arts and culture ministry, we have a minister who is there but not there. We look up to you deputy minister (Tino Machakaire) to further the agendas of the youths because the honorable minister does not understand the needs of the people,” said Matutu.

Kirsty, one of the technocrats in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet is unpopular in Zanu PF circles as she is seen as a person who lacks political gravitas needed to navigate Zimbabwe’s treacherous rough political terrain.

For her party, Kirsty has failed to justify her appointment as she is seen more as a press statement minister who does not understand the needs of her ministry.

While her ministry has four portfolios, the Olympic gold medalist seems to be concentrating more on sport neglecting youths, arts and recreation.

Her deputy, Tino Machakaire is more visible than the minister. He took it upon himself to visit ailing dancehall chanter Bounty Lisa in Kuwadzana recently. He also organized an arts gala in Wedza during the festive season.

He has been in the news recently for paying school fees for 1000 university students and sourcing out mining equipment for small scale miners.

