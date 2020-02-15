ZANU PF Youth Chairperson Escapes Death By A Whisker For Bedding Mpofu’s Wife

Matabeleland North Zanu-PF youth chairman Tamuka Nyoni escaped death by a whisker in Lupane after a fuming resident chased after him with an axe for allegedly having an affair with his wife.

Matabeleland North Zanu-PF youth boss Tamuka Nyoni

A source said Lizwe Clinton Mpofu, a former police officer, stumbled on nud_es of Tamuka and of his wife Virginia Moyo (36) on her phone.

As if that was not enough he also got shocked after he saw se_xually explicit messages that the pair exchanged.

The message that seemed to have irked Mpofu was the one where his wife commented on Tamuka’s manhood.

“The two were in the habit of exchanging raunchy pictures. Through WhatsApp, Tamuka sent Moyo an image of his manhood and she commented saying it’s big and that angered Mpofu,” said the source.

The source said the issue tormented Mpofu and he wanted to mete instant justice on Tamuka.

“He did not know him (Tamuka) so he inquired around and was told the guy who pokes his wife is a Zanu-PF youth chairperson. He was waiting for an opportunity to meet up with Tamuka and by coincidence, he met him at a burial of a child of a fellow villager at King Lobengula township cemetery in Lupane,” said the source.

Speaking on condition of anonymity a resident said drama ensued after a vote of thanks.

“So it happened that when Monica Ngwenya who is a member of the Lupane Local Board was giving a vote of thanks she mentioned all the important people who were in attendance,” said the reliable source.

The source added: “Before she sat down we were shocked to see Mpofu manhandling Tamuka while wanting to axe him. He managed to break free and took to his heels. Mpofu followed in hot pursuit wielding an axe and vowing to finish him off.”

The resident said it was a scary sight that took the intervention of men who were in attendance that included Matshiya Ward 15 Councillor June Mpofu and Member of the House of Assembly for Lupane East Mbongeni Dube and other men who swiftly intervened and grabbed Mpofu.

“He was fuming, declaring that he wants to axe him. They grabbed him while others escorted the terrified Tamuka to his car and drove away.

“If it was not for the swift intervention of those men we could be talking of something bad because Mpofu was fuming while accusing Tamuka of bedding his wife,” said the source.

Contacted for a comment Tamuka said: “He wanted to kill me for something that I did not do. He wanted to tarnish my reputation; that is politics at play. I reported the matter to the police.”

Mpofu would not be drawn into commenting on the incident, choosing to say “I do not discuss my personal issues with the media,” before terminating the call.

Virginia said: “Yes, we were once in love sometime back and we broke up. Tell me who told you about that, if you tell me the person who told you I will disclose a lot of information,” she said and stuck to her words as this reporter refused to reveal his source.

MP Dube confirmed the incident: “What happened is very worrying because a person who wanted to axe Tamuka is someone who is well versed with the law and that unbecoming behaviour is not expected from him! It’s a sign of disrespect to the dead. People should not come to such sacred places while begrudging others because anything bad could happen.

-Bmetro

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

