Zim man fined $500 for spreading Covid-19 falsehoods

A CHIVHU man was yesterday fined $500

after he falsely reported on a WhatsApp

group that a nurse based at Sadza District

Hospital in Chikomba had died of

Covid-19.

Elliot Mafuta (39) was fined at Chivhu

Police Station for contravening section

14 of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020,

which prohibits publication or communication

of false news during the lockdown

period.

Mafuta was arrested on Friday after

posting the WhatsApp message the previous

day.

On Thursday at 12:02 in the afternoon,

Mafuta posted the message, which read:

“A Sadza Hospital nurse who was Covid-19 positive died yesterday so the situation

requires us to be cautious.”

He later posted on the same day that

he was withholding the name of the deceased

for “other reasons”.

Police received a tip-off, leading to his

arrest.

His claims were dismissed by Sadza

District Hospital administrator Tawanda

Dzvairo who said the health institution

had not recorded any positive Covid-19 case.

“It’s utterly false. At Sadza District

Hospital, we haven’t yet recorded a suspected

or confirmed coronavirus case,”

he said.

Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa

dismissed a viral social media

message, which claimed that he had suspended

payment of rentals by tenant.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

