Zimbabwe International Money Transfers: Here are The Best Ways to Send Money from the UK

Most people living in the United Kingdom and other locations want to save money when they do transfers in this digital era. The Zimbabwenewslive.com, analyses, ranks and makes a comparison of the 5 major money-transfer companies to Zimbabwe available right now. Our assumption will be based on the assumption that your receiver will get US$50 cash in minutes. Regardless of your particular budgeting needs, you’re bound to find something on this list that will help you save more money. These companies all offer competitive rates for online money transfers

1. Mukuru £ 1 = $ 1.1728 First order = No tranfer fees*

Please note: After the first order, Mukuru no will cease to be in pole position as their rate reflects in comparison with Cassavaremit and fees will apply.

2. Cassavaremit (Exchange rate GBP 1 = USD 1.2123 )



3.Westernunion : 1.00 GBP = 1.1940 US Dollar (USD)

4. Worldremit : 1 GBP = 1.2044 USD

5. Senditoo : 1 GBP = 1.19 USD

*Transfer rates tends to fluctuate each day and larger amounts tend to attract lesser fees in some instances. These rankings are correct as of April 30, 2020 .

