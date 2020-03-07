Zimbabwe Minister Commissions Pay-Toilet

MINISTER of State for Mashonaland East Province Apolonia Munzverengwi this week opened a pay toilet and commissioned $2,5 million maintenance equipment at Chikomba Rural District Council offices.

The Chikomba RDC used revenue from ratepayers to construct the pay toilet and purchased a grader and a refuse truck using a government devolution grant.

In 2018, former Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa made headlines after he was caught on camera commissioning a garbage bin in Rusape.

Munzverengwi, who was the guest of honour at the event, urged local authorities to consider the needs of the residents before utilising government devolution funds.

“President Mnangagwa initiated the devolution programme to enhance a bottom-up communication process which ensures that the real problems faced by the people are addressed at local level,” Munzverengi said on Wednesday.

“It is important that before utilising the devolution grants from the government, authorities should inquire from the residents how they want the fund to be used. I am happy that Chikomba RDC managed to purchase a refuse truck and a grader, equipment key for efficient service delivery.

“I also applaud the council for being business-minded and construct a pay toilet which will serve the community at the same time generating more revenue for the local authority. I have been informed that the residents are paying their rates very well, a clear indication that they have confidence in the council administration,” she said.

Chikomba RDC council chairman Israel Dhikinya encouraged the residents to contiunue paying their dues for continued efficient service delivery.

After commissioning the toilet and equipment, Munzverengwi also toured the various projects being carried out by the council which include construction of schools and clinics. She also had an interface with councillors, heads of government departments and business people.

Chiefs, local legislators and several Mashonaland East Province council chief executives also attended the ceremony.

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

