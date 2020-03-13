Zimbabwe Opens Cancer Herbal Clinic

A cancer herbal clinic specialising in chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, sexually transmitted diseases and other infections is set to open in Mutasa.

The Ushewokunze ZITHA Cancer Herbal Clinic will be situated at Old Murapa Business Centre, 7km from the Manica Bridge.

The clinic is the brainchild of the Mutare and Manica Healing Society, which is a United Nations’ listed civil society organisation.

“Appointments are now available. We are chronic conditions specialists who deal with conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, stroke, sexually transmitted diseases, heart inflammations, skin conditions, glaucoma and rehabilitation, among other things,” read a statement from the clinic.

The opening of the herbal clinic will coincide with the opening of a world tour exhibition in commemoration of the founding of the Mutare and Manica Healing Society.

The tour is scheduled to kick off with an exhibition of the works at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Mutare offices, from March 17 to 31.

It will be open for the public. The exhibition will then tour major cities in Zimbabwe, before going to the United Kingdom, Europe and North America.

While in the UK, the works will be digitised for limited edition commemorative prints which may be purchased.

A private VIP gala is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, while a public gala will be held on May 29 when the works will return to the National Gallery of Zimbabwe for another exhibition in order to celebrate the gallery’s 21st anniversary.-ZP

