Zimbabwe Security Chiefs Finalise President Mnangagwa Departure

Spotlight Zimbabwe has reported that security chiefs in the country have finalised the departure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s departure from power.

Spotlight Zimbabwe is one of the publications that have, for a sustained period of time now, claimed that there is a plot by security chiefs to dislodge Mnangagwa whom they are allegedly intending to replace with former army boss, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The publication adds that the national television, ZTV shall at a date and ceremony to be announced broadcast the development.

It also reports that Chiwenga has already lined up his incoming cabinet and is going to retain some of his key allies including Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda; Lands and Agriculture minister, Rtd Air chief marshal Perence Shiri; Foreign affairs minister, Sibusiso Busi Moyo; Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba; Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, among others.

These reports come when president Mnangagwa recently urged members of the ruling ZANU PF during a politburo meeting to be united as 2023 elections are approaching.

Others, however, believe the reports are Mnangagwa’s strategy to keep the nation hoping that ZANU PF was finally falling apart.

More: Spotlight Zimbabwe

