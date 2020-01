Zimbabwean judges in long red robes and horsehair wigs, a throwback to an era of British Colonial rule, at the official beginning of their 2017 duties, in Harare, Monday Jan. 16, 2017. President Robert Mugabe has sparred with Britain for decades and denounces the West for what he calls a neo-colonial attitude, but he has a soft spot for a traditional etiquette and a dress code in the courts that even Britain has partly dropped. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The Supreme Court has ruled that all debts incurred before the 22nd of February 2019 shall be settled in the local currency on a one to one basis.

A judgement has been made by Chief Justice Luke Malaba in an appeal case against a High Court judgement by Zambezi Gas Zimbabwe.

