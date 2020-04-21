Zimbabwean 4-Year-OldGirl Tests Positive For Covid-19

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 24, with one of the cases being a four-year-old girl.

This is according to latest figures from the Ministry of Health and Child care.

“Case number 19 is a four-year-old girl, while cases 20, 21, 22 involve 10-year-old, 34-year-old and 16-year-old female residents of Bulawayo,” the ministry said in a statement.

Harare has now recorded nine cases, one behind Bulawayo, while Mashonaland East has four and Matabeleland North one.

One person has recovered from the virus, while three others have succumbed to the disease.

Zimbabwe has decentralized and ramped up Covid-19 testing, with 583 people having been tested yesterday (Thursday) across all the country’s 10 provinces.

To date, 1 299 people have been tested in Zimbabwe with 1 275 emerging negative. The country is targeting to conduct 33 000 tests a month.

