Zimbabwean Goalkeeper Joins Spanish Club

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the signing of Zimbabwe international goalkeeper, Martin Mapisa by Spanish 4th tier side Zamora FC.

The announcement was made through a congratulatory message posted on the Association’s official Twitter handle. It read:

Congratulations & all the best to Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Martin Mapisa who joined Spanish 4th tier side @ZCFoficial and immediately declared that he is targeting promotion to Segunda B [3rd tier].

El zimbabuense Martin Mapisa, nuevo fichaje para la portería rojiblanca https://t.co/YRbhSU5k2U pic.twitter.com/C17TIGQyt3 — Zamora CF (@ZCFoficial) January 22, 2020

