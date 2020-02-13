Zimbabwean Man Who Attacked A Woman in Birmingham Jailed 13 Years

Police flooded the area to find Shereni and used CCTV footage to arrest him within minutes of the attack in Dale End.

A rapist who attacked a stranger in Birmingham city centre was arrested just minutes after the attack after police used CCTV to snare him.

Police officers flooded the city centre to arrest Farirai Shereni within 15 minutes of the attack on a woman in Dale End as she made her way to work.

Homeless Shereni, aged 25, attacked the woman at around 4.30am on November 6 2018.

He was using a phone charging point near McDonald’s in Dale End when he spotted the woman and asked for help.

The attack began on Dale End, with Shereni walking his victim up Bull Street towards the underpass

But moments later he launched a violent sexual attack, forcing her towards an underpass on Bull Street where he raped her.

When she managed to escape his grip, she ran to safety and rang her partner for help who then called 999.

When police officers met her on Bull Street she was able to provide a detailed description of her attacker.

Officers flooded the area and picked up Shereni on CCTV – who matched the description exactly – and arrested him at 4.45am.

Parts of the attack caught on CCTV were put to Shereni during interview. Although he admitted it was him in the footage he told police he and the woman “got along” and “connected” and agreed to have sex under the bridge.

However, a jury at Birmingham Crown Court took little more than two hours to find him guilty on two counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

And Shereni was jailed for 13 years yesterday (January 17).

Detective Constable Lyndsey Davenport, from West Midlands Police, who investigated the case, said: “Shereni tried to discredit the woman’s account, but evidence uncovered as part of the investigation clearly shows his account was completely untrue.

“The woman showed great courage in coming forward and without her bravery and support we may not have been able to bring him to justice.

“He now faces many years behind bars and I hope this will provide some sense of justice to the woman and her loved ones.”

Birmingham Crown Court

Passing sentence, Judge Richard Bond told him: “In my judgement your behaviour was every woman’s worst nightmare, being pulled off the street and raped by a stranger.

“On November 6 you were homeless and wandering the streets of Birmingham city centre.

“You told the jury that on six occasions that day you had approached women and asked them if they would have sex with you.

“I have no doubt when you saw her, you targeted her. She was an extremely vulnerable victim.

“It was the early hours of the morning and the streets were almost deserted.

“Your victim was telling you to get off her and shouting at you to stop.

“You guided her to an underpass away from public eyes and then raped her.

“You grabbed her and turned her around and as you raped her your victim’s head banged on the glass of a commercial property’s frontage.

“The effect of this terrible incident upon your victim has been life-changing and has caused severe psychological harm.

“She has lost her job and also affected the relationship with her boyfriend.

“She has also had to undergo many medical tests since you raped her. The wait for the outcome has been agonising for her.

It is also an aggravating feature that she has felt compelled to leave her home as a result of what you did to her.”

The judge said Shereni had shown no remorse for what he had done.

