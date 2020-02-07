Zimbabwean Wins Twitter Challenge Award

Kudakwashe Marvin Makandyera

Kudakwashe Marvin Makandyera bagged an award after he came second in the Netone Twitter challenge at 11th Annual Marketers Convention held in Bulawayo on 30 October, 2019.



Makandyera who is a Digital Marketing Specialist for Turnall Holdings Limited and who has 12 years’ experience in Digital Marketing and also certified by Google won 5 litres oil from Zuva petroleum and airtime worth RTGS $150.00 every month for six consecutive months which was put into his OneMoney account.

The NetOne Twitter Challenge was to find out the best in tweeting at the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) Makandyera alluded.

He also later won a hamper at the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe Superbrands 2019 in yet another Twitter challenge at Rainbow Towers.



