Zimbabweans Clash Over Coronavirus

HARARE- Zimbabwe’s main opposition party Movement for Democratic Change -Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa and the ruling Zanu PF have differed sharply on dealing with the country’s Corona Virus outbreak.

Last week Chamisa announced on his official account on microblogging site, Twitter that least two confirmed Coronavirus cases have been reported in Harare.This was further confirmed by City of Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba .

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo has reacted sharply that Zimbabwe has recorded only one new COVID-19 case and not two, as reported earlier. Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana went on to rebuke opposition Chamisa for rushing to announce two new cases of coronavirus in Harare before Health Ministry officials have done so.

Meanwhile MDC-A which has been plotting a series of protests to force President Emerson Mnangagwa out of office has called off its planned anti-government demonstrations in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

Amos Chibaya, the MDC organising secretary, said the party’s provincial youth conferences that were supposed to be rolled out countrywide as part of a mobilisation strategy ahead of the “final push” had since been shelved.

“We had started some programmes, but now we are putting them on hold,” he said.

“However, it does not mean we are giving up in our fight against the dictatorship. We just want to allow the coronavirus to pass..

“As you are well aware, the people’s president Nelson Chamisa launched the Zimbabwe Lock Out Coronavirus programme otherwise known as the #Zim-lock campaign as part of our contributions to fight against the coronavirus.

“So, we are suspending party meetings until further notice.”

Chibaya said for now the party would play its part in ensuring that Zimbabweans were aware of the coronavirus and help prevent a deadly outbreak.

“We urge the nation to take all the safety precautions, including practicing hygiene wherever you are, and also urge family members to do the same,” he said.

“We will continue to give direction on the way forward in terms of our journey for change in this country.”

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

