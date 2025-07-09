10 Zimbabwean Musicians You Should Listen To Right Now

From the mbira-led soul of Chimurenga to the genre-bending rhythms of Zimdancehall, Afropop, and amapiano fusions, Zimbabwe’s music scene continues to pulse with vibrant creativity. Harare and Bulawayo are home to a new wave of artists blending tradition with global soundscapes and the world is taking notice.

Here are 10 Zimbabwean musicians legends and rising stars who define the sound of Zimbabwe in 2025.

1. Jah Prayzah

Genre: Contemporary Zimbabwean Afro-fusion

A household name, Jah Prayzah (real name Mukudzeyi Mukombe) continues to dominate African music with military-inspired aesthetics and a globally appealing fusion of traditional sounds, Afrobeats, and pop. His collaborations with Davido, Diamond Platnumz, and Mafikizolo have kept him on top charts across Africa.

Key Track: Chiremerera (2023), Mwana WaMambo (2024)

2. Feli Nandi

Genre: Afro-soul / Mbira Pop

One of the most exciting female voices in Zimbabwe today, Feli Nandi brings powerful vocals and authentic storytelling rooted in traditional sounds. A former member of Mbeu’s Mhodzi Tribe, she’s carved out a soulful lane of her own, mixing fashion, heritage, and sound.

Key Track: Ndinouya (2023), Unotyei (2025)

3. Nutty O

Genre: Dancehall / Afrofusion

Dubbed the “Military Touch Movement’s breakout star,” Nutty O is leading the new generation of Zimdancehall artists with a refined, internationally-leaning sound. His breakthrough album Mustard Seed set a new standard, with global appeal and local lyrical depth.

Key Track: Safe ft. Stonebwoy, Success

4. Gemma Griffiths

Genre: Afro-fusion / Pop

Blending Shona lyrics with pop hooks and global sounds, Gemma continues to defy genres and elevate Zimbabwean music with visually stunning videos and cross-continental collaborations. Her live sets are emotionally rich and wildly energetic.

Key Track: Ndinewe (2022), Maita Basa Baba (2025)

5. Freeman HKD

Genre: Zimdancehall

Freeman remains a heavyweight in Zimdancehall, consistently releasing hit anthems with socially conscious undertones. His fan base continues to grow beyond Zimbabwe as the genre gains recognition regionally.

Key Track: Vakomana VeDrip, Robbery ft. Chris Martin

6. Shasha

Genre: Amapiano / RnB

Often called the “Queen of Amapiano,” Zimbabwe-born Sha Sha won a BET Award and captured South Africa’s music charts with her distinct vocals on mellow amapiano beats. She remains a cross-border sensation.

Key Track: Tender Love, Try Again (2024)

7. Mbeu

Genre: Afro-fusion / Tuku-inspired

Carrying the legacy of Oliver Mtukudzi, Mbeu (born Ashton Nyahora) fuses modern issues with Tuku Music, sungura, and acoustic storytelling. His lyrics, often poetic and reflective, have won him acclaim among mature and youthful audiences alike.

Key Track: Hazvinei, Ndibateiwo

8. Voltz JT

Genre: Hip-Hop / Trap

Voltz JT is the voice of Zimbabwe’s urban youth. With lyrical wit and an ear for bold beats, he’s made trap and drill music relevant in Zimbabwean vernacular, offering raw reflections on hustling, social justice, and ambition.

Key Track: These Days, Nyaya Dzemari

9. Tocky Vibes

Genre: Conscious Zimdancehall

Tocky’s poetic, philosophical approach to dancehall sets him apart. His music is filled with metaphor, spiritual themes, and cultural wisdom — a stark contrast to the genre’s often party-focused lyrics.

Key Track: Mhai, Chamakuvangu

10. Holy Ten

Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap

With a unique voice and confident delivery, Holy Ten has become the face of Zimbabwean hip-hop. Tackling politics, mental health, and youth issues, he appeals to both underground and mainstream crowds.

Key Track: Violence, Risky Life

Honourable Mentions

Vusa Mkhaya – Zimbabwe’s vocal ambassador of Imbube

Tamy Moyo – Electrifying performer with a soul-pop vibe

Kae Chaps – Emo-trap meets Afrosoul for the heartbroken generation

Final Word

Zimbabwe’s music scene is more dynamic than ever. From mbira melodies to amapiano grooves, the country’s sound is evolving and exporting talent to the world stage. Whether you’re new to the genre or a longtime fan, these artists offer a sonic journey through a nation whose rhythm never stops.