14 UK Deportees won’t get farms :Zanu PF

ZANU PF has refuted claims that it has offered the 14 Zimbabweans deported from the United Kingdom last Thursday access to land for farming.

A statement circulating on Saturday had alleged that the ruling party offered the deportees farms measuring at least 10 hectares each in their provinces and $500 000 worth of inputs.

ZANU PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi told NewZimbabwe.com that the statement did not come from the ruling party.

Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana recently said the returnees from Britain will not be given any favours or special treatment.

He said the government will help them integrate into the local communities they would choose to stay. Said Mangwana:

Well! That you can confirm with the government, at least we have no such knowledge so far that there is going to be some special treatment for them. However, they will be helped to rehabilitate back to society.

The deportees are currently in isolation for COVID-19 at Zimbabwe Institute of Public Administration and Management (ZIPAM) in Darwendale and are expected to join their local families after 10 days if they test negative.

