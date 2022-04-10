Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
15-year-old drowns while fishing in suburb

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube

A FORM one pupil in Pumula, Bulawayo drowned at a pit in the area while fishing with friends last week.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident that led to the death of Blessed Nsingo.

“The issue of these pits is becoming a perennial problem where innocent lives are lost every year. Now this calls for stakeholders to find a solution for these problems,” he said.

Insp Ncube said on 3 April at around 3pm a resident was going home using a footpath and passed emagodini pits (Pumula East) when he had children screaming.

He went to check and found boys, among the younger brother (10) of the deceased. He was informed that the now deceased Blessed was trying to catch a fish and fell into a pit full of water where he drowned.

Police attended to the scene and retrieved the body which was then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem.-Sundaynews

