15-year-old drowns while fishing in suburb

A FORM one pupil in Pumula, Bulawayo drowned at a pit in the area while fishing with friends last week.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident that led to the death of Blessed Nsingo.
“The issue of these pits is becoming a perennial problem where innocent lives are lost every year. Now this calls for stakeholders to find a solution for these problems,” he said.
- ZIM MAN DROWNS TRYING TO RETRIEVE A DUCK
- UK Based Zimbabwean Teen Drowns In River Trent
- UK based Zimbabwean teen drowns in canal
- Chiwenga ‘s Nephew Chakuinga Drowns After Boat Capsizes in Chegutu
- Zimbabwean woman drowns as prophet tries to rape her during baptism
- Zimbabwean Prophet drowns at baptism ceremony
- Zimbabwean man drowns trying to retrieve soap
- Grace Mugabe Winning Zimbabwe Power Struggle As The Crocodile Drowns
- Boy drowns in Mbare swimming pool
Insp Ncube said on 3 April at around 3pm a resident was going home using a footpath and passed emagodini pits (Pumula East) when he had children screaming.
He went to check and found boys, among the younger brother (10) of the deceased. He was informed that the now deceased Blessed was trying to catch a fish and fell into a pit full of water where he drowned.
Police attended to the scene and retrieved the body which was then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem.-Sundaynews