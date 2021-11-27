2021 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe Cancelled Over Covid Fears

After the cancellation of the tournament, Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies have grabbed the qualifying spots.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the West Indies progressed to next year’s Women’s World Cup in New Zealand as the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday called off the qualifiers, currently being played in Harare, due to the introduction of travel restrictions from several African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new Covid-19 variant in southern Africa.

The decision to call off the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 was taken during the preliminary league phase of the nine-team tournament, which was to decide the final three teams for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, to be played in New Zealand, as well as two additional teams for the next cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.

