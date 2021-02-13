21 Year Old Zimbabwean Builds Lamborghini

Mukundi Malovhele was never any good at maths and science, but had a natural knack with engineering things with his hands.
The shy 21-year-old has built a car inspired by his love for luxury car brand Lamborghini by using scrap materials and old car parts. He said because he cannot afford a luxury car he decided to try and build himself one.
SOURCE :Zimcelebs