Tytan Buys Beautiful Wife Olinda This Expensive Valentine Gift

Contemporary musician Tytan ‘Skhokho’, real name Njabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo had us all melting as he parades an expensive perfume his beautiful wife Olinda Chapel-Nkomo.
As Valentine’s day approached, Tytan showered his wife with some love and a £200 creed gift. He had us in our feelings as he publicly declared his love for his wife for the first time after they recently reunited
