71-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Ntabazinduna for Stealing 17 Cattle Worth $14,000

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – A 71-year-old woman from Imbesu Park, Ntabazinduna, has been arrested for allegedly stealing 17 heads of cattle, a crime valued at US$14,000. Sithabile Ngwenya, who appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Beverly Madzikatira, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stock theft.

Ngwenya was remanded in custody until January 21, 2025, as the case continues to unfold.

Details of the Crime

The court heard that between August 18 and September 8, 2024, Ngwenya, along with an accomplice, Muneyi Ndlovu, who is still at large, stole 17 cattle belonging to Edias Musarira (43). The cattle were reportedly driven to Ngwenya’s plot in Ntabazinduna, where she branded them with the initials “MEXH” using a locally made branding iron.

After branding the cattle, Ngwenya allegedly approached the Zimbabwe Republic Police and veterinary offices, claiming ownership of the livestock. She obtained the necessary clearance documents and hired a truck to transport the stolen cattle to Bulawayo abattoirs in Kelvin West, where they were sold.

Discovery of the Theft

The complainant, Edias Musarira, reported that his herdboy discovered the cattle were missing from the kraal. Despite investigations, none of the stolen cattle have been recovered, leaving Musarira at a loss of $14,000.

Prosecution’s Case

The State has emphasized the gravity of the crime, highlighting the elaborate measures taken by Ngwenya to conceal her illegal activities. Prosecutors argue that the use of branding, clearances, and transportation reflects a premeditated act of stock theft.

Stock Theft in Zimbabwe

Stock theft remains a pressing issue in Zimbabwe, particularly in rural areas. Law enforcement agencies continue to urge farmers to secure their livestock and report suspicious activities promptly.

One local farmer commented:

“This case shows how stock theft can cripple livelihoods, especially when culprits take advantage of systems meant to protect farmers.”

Next Steps

Ngwenya will return to court on January 21, 2025, as investigations continue to locate her accomplice, Muneyi Ndlovu, and recover the stolen cattle. The court is expected to hear more evidence in the coming weeks.