Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts 9-year-old Zimbabwean girl gives birth
Crime & CourtsHealth & FitnessZimbabwe

9-year-old Zimbabwean girl gives birth

by reporter263
written by reporter263

THE nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl, who is admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) after it was discovered she was pregnant, has given birth

She gave birth to a baby girl.

The specialist who was seeing the child at UBH Dr Ellen Takaringwa Hondonga confirmed the birth.

“The baby was born in the early hours of Monday morning. Both baby and mother are fine. We are monitoring the mother as she is in the first crucial hours .The baby was 3090 grammes and it’s a girl,” she said.

Dr Hondonga said she performed the caesarean section with another consultant Dr Gladys Muringani.

The nine-year-old was being attended to by a team of specialists from Bulawayo.

data-full-width="">

The father of the minor was arrested on 29 August when it was discovered that she was pregnant and is assisting police with investigations. It is believed the nine year old fell pregnant after being repeatedly raped. She also underwent early puberty to conceive earlier than usual.

You may also like

William Chinyanga found guilty of terrorism offences

Cartel boss Christy Kinahan planned to start new life in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa...

Mnangagwa Offers CIVIL Servants US$200 Presidential Bonus Ahead of 2023 Elections

How Manchester United beat Aston Villa 4-2, twice coming back from a...

Zimbabwe: Invictus stock prices surges as petroleum and gas deposits discovered

Frank Buyanga arrested by Interpol in South Africa

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

William Chinyanga found guilty of terrorism offences
9-year-old Zimbabwean girl gives birth
Singer Tamy Moyo continues to spark dating rumours with hunk Mudiwa Hood as they step out hand-in-hand in Harare
Cartel boss Christy Kinahan planned to start new life in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa blocks bid

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!