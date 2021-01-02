Covid 19: Acting President Chiwenga Shuts Down Zimbabwe

01/02/2021 0

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga Saturday evening reintroduced stricter lockdown measures, which will see all workers, save for essential services, not allowed to go to work during the 30-day period.

Chiwenga, who doubles as the health minister, also announced the following measures:

  • Stiff lockdown with immediate effect
  • Only essential services to remain open
  • Gatherings of not more than 30 people at funerals
  • Weddings, funerals, gyms, restaurants, bars banned for 30 days
  • Correct wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand sanitisation and temp checks to be strictly enforced
  • Other commercial services mining, manufacturing and agriculture to operate as before
  • Open from 8am and close at 3pm
  • People must stay at home save for buying food or medicines.
  • Curfew 6pm to 6am
  • Air transport to continue as before
  • Formal business and registered informal traders suspended for 30 days
  • Only exam classes are to open now
  • facilities and national parks to operate subject to usual health conditions
  • Cross boarded traders banned save for commercial and transit cargo for essential and critical services
  • Restaurants and bars closed for 30 days.