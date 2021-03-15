Actress Chipo Chung revels in mum’s 80th birthday

MUMMY’S GIRL: Actress Chipo Chung (right) showed off her mother and former Education minister Fay,on her 80th birthday last Friday.(Pic Credit Laure Macpherson)

POPULAR international series Into the Badlands actress Chipo Chung on Friday showed ‘public display of affection’ (PDA), as she posted cosy pictures of herself and her mother Fay Chung, on the occasion of her birthday, Zim Morning Post Lifestlye can report.

The former Zimbabwean education minister (Fay Chung) turned 80 –years-old on Friday and her celebrity daughter could not hide her elation and shared with the public on social media.

Popularly known as Mai Chipo (by teachers) ,during her tenure as Education minister, Fay has managed to live a lifestyle that is off the lights , camera and action !

“My mother turned 80 on Friday. Happy Mother’s Day #FayChung #HappyMothersDay #Zimbabwe,” tweeted Chipo in jubilation.

Chipo is half-Zimbabwean of Mberengwa origin and half-Chinese descent.

She is daughter to revered politician Rugare Gumbo.

She was raised in Harare where she attended Dominican Convent High School and developed her acting with the mixed-race theatre company Over the Edge.

At eighteen, she moved to the United States where her mother Fay Chung was working for the United Nations.

She studied directing at Yale University, then trained as an actor at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

She starred as Master in the popular series Into The Badlands and she also a featured in a lot of other international movies.

Other television appearances include the drama The Last Enemy and as a reporter in the Sherlock second series episode “The Hounds of Baskerville”.

Zimbabwe is endowed with lot of talented artists but lack of funding has haemorrhaged the growth of the local film industry.