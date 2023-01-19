AFM In Zimbabwe national chair Rev Chivhenge dies

Retired Reverend Jemitias Chivhenge

The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe‘s national board chairman, Retired Reverend Jemitias Chivhenge has died.

The announcement was made by AFM leader, President Amon D. Madawo on Wednesday evening.

“Good evening hama dzangu. It is with a heavy heart that I announce that our National Chairman Rev Chivhenge has passed on to glory,” said the AFM leader.

Details about his death are still unknown.

Rev Chivhenge has been the national board chairman of AFM in Zimbabwe since the inception of the amended constitution in 2018.

The church also announced the passing on of Gogo Shumbambiri yesterday. She was the wife of the late Rev Albert Shumbambiri who was a brother to the National Nec Rev Chivhenge.-Herald