Africa University Vice Chancellor Dies

Munashe Furusa, right, receives the medallion of the Africa University vice chancellor from Bishop David Yemba, chancellor of Africa University, and the Rev. Kim Cape, top executive of the United Methodist Board of Higher Education and Ministry. Furusa was inaugurated as the United Methodist-related university’s fourth vice chancellor. Photo by Vicki Brown, UMNS

Africa University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Munashe Furusa has died.

He died at Victoria Chitepo Hospital after a short illness.

In a statement Africa University said they have lost an esteemed scholar who did tremendous work during his time at the institution.

“Professor Munashe Furusa was the Fourth Vice Chancellor of Africa University. He joined Africa University in 2014, and under his leadership, the University experienced dramatic transformation including the comprehensive restructuring of its seven teaching units into three Colleges. This leaner structure immediately yielded positive results that saw the University winning major research grants and ranked the second best in the country as well as receiving numerous national and continental awards for excellence in the higher education sector,” read the statement.

A man with extensive experience as an academic leader and university administration, Prof Furusa held various positions at a number of institutions. Before joining Africa University, he served as the Dean and Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

He had a Doctor of Philosophy degree in African Literature and Critical Theory, a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts Honors in English, all from the University of Zimbabwe, and a Diploma in Education from Bondolfi Teachers College in Masvingo, Zimbabwe.

He is survived by his wife Zanele, four children and two grandchildren.