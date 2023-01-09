Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Air Force Boss Maketo Dies In Inter Africa Bus Accident

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Air Commodore Pio Maketo

Air Commodore Pio Maketo died on the spot in a road accident when Inter Africa bus collided with a Toyota Hilux on Saturday 07 January 2023 at around 1730 hours at the 117 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Maketo, who was announced as one of the two Air commodores when Mnangagwa promoted two Air Force of Zimbabwe Group Captains to the rank of Air commodore and six Wing commanders to Group Captains in December 2021, was reportedly in the Toyota Hilux vehicle.

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), two people died on the spot while 13 others were injured when the Yutong bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle.

The Inter Africa bus which had 17 passengers on board was travelling towards Harare while the Toyota Hilux was travelling in the opposite direction.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

