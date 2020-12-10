Amapiano Queen Sha Sha Gets MTV Nomination

FAST rising amapiano queen Sha Sha has scored yet another big recognition after winning the prestigious international BET Award.

The tender love hit maker has been nominated in the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 (MAMA). The Mutare born star will battle it out with other uprising African musicians in the Best Breakthrough Act category.

Sha Sha won the BET viewer’s choice best international act is nominated along, South Africa’s Elaine, Focalistic , Nigerian Tems, Omah Lay as well as Zuchu from Tanzani and John Blaq from Uganda.

The MAMA’s will be resuming on 31 January 2021 after a four year hiatus. The event which will take place in Kampala, Uganda will see Africa’s best musicians battling it out to get their hands on the prestigious continental gongs.

Amapiano Queen Sha Sha

MTV has not released the full list on nominees but just the major act. A lots of Zimbabweans are not satisfied with the list of nominee claiming Zimbabwean artistes have always been sidelined.

Donald Dodger said, “How many countries does Africa have? How many Zimbabwean music videos are played across MTV.? Its not fair not to recognize Zimbabwean artistes.”

“I genuinely think Zimbabwe is always sidelined by these award shows, its been like that for year,” commented Christabelle Kikky

Munashe Mak said, “I’ve been following MTV MAMA since 2009, these guys don’t care about Zim Art. Trace is a witness many Zimbos been shooting nice videos with quality picture and sound. I think they choose nominations based on DSTV subscriptions. Back in the day it used to be SA Naija and Kenya, Zimbabwe is still far.”

Most Zimbabweans have expressed anger towards the awards

Below is the list of nominees

Best Female

Simi (Nigeria)

Sheebah (Uganda)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Busiswa (South Africa)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Best Male

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Master KG (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Group

Blaq Diamond (South Africa)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Ethic (Kenya)

Rostam (Tanzania)

Artist of the Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Master KG (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Breakthrough Act

Elaine (South Africa)

Tems (Nigeria)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

John Blaq (Uganda)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Focalistic (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop

Nasty C (South Africa)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

NGA (Angola)

OMG (Senegal)

Best Ugandan Act

Sheebah

Bebe Cool

John Blaq

Vinka

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

Best Lusophone Act

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Preto Show (Angola)

Anna Joyce (Angola)

Mr Bow (Mozambique)

Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Francophone Act

Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)

Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)

Stanley Enow (Cameroon)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Alone Together:

Best Lockdown Performance

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous

Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert

Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series

AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV

Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session – Zimbabwe Voice ■