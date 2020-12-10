Amapiano Queen Sha Sha Gets MTV Nomination

FAST rising amapiano queen Sha Sha has scored yet another big recognition after winning the prestigious international BET Award.
The tender love hit maker has been nominated in the MTV Africa Music Awards 2021 (MAMA). The Mutare born star will battle it out with other uprising African musicians in the Best Breakthrough Act category.
Sha Sha won the BET viewer’s choice best international act is nominated along, South Africa’s Elaine, Focalistic , Nigerian Tems, Omah Lay as well as Zuchu from Tanzani and John Blaq from Uganda.
The MAMA’s will be resuming on 31 January 2021 after a four year hiatus. The event which will take place in Kampala, Uganda will see Africa’s best musicians battling it out to get their hands on the prestigious continental gongs.
MTV has not released the full list on nominees but just the major act. A lots of Zimbabweans are not satisfied with the list of nominee claiming Zimbabwean artistes have always been sidelined.
Donald Dodger said, “How many countries does Africa have? How many Zimbabwean music videos are played across MTV.? Its not fair not to recognize Zimbabwean artistes.”
“I genuinely think Zimbabwe is always sidelined by these award shows, its been like that for year,” commented Christabelle Kikky
Munashe Mak said, “I’ve been following MTV MAMA since 2009, these guys don’t care about Zim Art. Trace is a witness many Zimbos been shooting nice videos with quality picture and sound. I think they choose nominations based on DSTV subscriptions. Back in the day it used to be SA Naija and Kenya, Zimbabwe is still far.”
Most Zimbabweans have expressed anger towards the awards
Below is the list of nominees
Best Female
Simi (Nigeria)
Sheebah (Uganda)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Busiswa (South Africa)
Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Best Male
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
Rema (Nigeria)
Best Group
Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Ethic (Kenya)
Rostam (Tanzania)
Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Master KG (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Breakthrough Act
Elaine (South Africa)
Tems (Nigeria)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
John Blaq (Uganda)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Focalistic (South Africa)
Best Hip Hop
Nasty C (South Africa)
Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
NGA (Angola)
OMG (Senegal)
Best Ugandan Act
Sheebah
Bebe Cool
John Blaq
Vinka
Daddy Andre
Spice Diana
Best Lusophone Act
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Preto Show (Angola)
Anna Joyce (Angola)
Mr Bow (Mozambique)
Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Best Francophone Act
Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)
Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Alone Together:
Best Lockdown Performance
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous
Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series
AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV
Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session – Zimbabwe Voice ■