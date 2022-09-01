Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts American deported from Zimbabwe Vows to return after overstaying for 450 days
Crime & CourtsZimbabwe

American deported from Zimbabwe Vows to return after overstaying for 450 days

by reporter263
written by reporter263
Patrick Collins_TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Patrick Collins

That’s the defiant message from an American national, who has been deported, for overstaying in this country.

He appeared in court yesterday and said he couldn’t resist overstaying because he was “having fun” in this country.

Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti ordered that Patrick Collins, 33, be deported to the United States and pay a fine of $10 000 or one-month imprisonment.

OTHERS LIKED:

“I didn’t know that overstaying was an offence, but the court has to forgive me.

data-full-width="">

“This country is fun and I can’t be blamed for committing this offence.

“I was having a good time,” Collins told the court.

He said he would return soon to enjoy himself but will be cautious to avoid arrest again.

“Don’t be surprised if I come back in the near future.

“I’ll definitely be back to have a good time and will make sure that I won’t break the law again,” he said, sending the gallery into roars of laughter.

The court heard that on May 6, last year, Collins entered the country legally via the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

He entered under a single-entry holiday visa that was valid until June 5, last year.

After it expired, he never left the country or sought an extension.

On August 29 this year, Collins went to the immigration office headquarters, in a bid to regularise his stay in the country.

It was then discovered that he did not have a valid permit, authorising him to be in the country, leading to his arrest.

Collins stayed as an illegal immigrant in Zimbabwe for a period of 450 days.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the State.

You may also like

Fifa bans top Zimbabwean referee Zhoya over sexual offences

Forest, Fulham race to sign Nakamba

Mphoko accused of rape remains in custody

Details Emerge: Loan sharks forced debt-ridden Vlad Duk to drink killer pesticide...

Bill Antonio secures deal in Belgium

BP signs contract with Polaris for its successful oil and gas exploration...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

South Africa Home Affairs Minister Extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permit | Full Text
Chivayo says power utility ZPC owes Intratrek US$600k as trial fails to take off
Fifa bans top Zimbabwean referee Zhoya over sexual offences
Forest, Fulham race to sign Nakamba

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!