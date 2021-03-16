Amnesty for Zimbabwe Prisoners

GOVERNMENT has de-congested the country’s overcrowded prisons by pardoning convicted criminals who had served at least a third of their sentences, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa annonced during a post cabinet media briefing today.
- Mnangagwa Frees 2500 Prisoners
- Marry Chiwenga Emotional Scene as She Enters the PRISONERS VAN
- Prisoners Smuggle Sperm Out of Jail
- Zimbabwe Prisoners In Dire Straits Converting Tyres to Washing Dishes
- 87 Female Prisoners Including Murderers Released In Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa Approves Release Of Prisoners
The move comes after pressure by civic organisations and human rights groups who raised a red flag over overcrowding at the country’s prisons posing a serious health hazard to both inmates and wardens.
“The proposed general amnesty is targeted at all prisoners who have served at least one third of their sentences, save for those convicted of specified offenses, such as murder, treason, rape or any sexual offense, carjacking, robbery, stock theft and public violence,” Mutsvangwa said.
More details to follow…