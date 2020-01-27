Andy Muridzo Held Hostage At Gunpoint After Being Caught With A Married Woman

Musician Andy Muridzo and his friend Simba The Lion were today detained and held at gunpoint by a man identified as Lenon in Waterfalls, according to reports.

A source who spoke to Pachopisa, Andy Muridzo and Simba were drinking with female friends when a man appeared with a gun and frog-marched them into the house.

Ana andy vanga vakagara panze vachinwa doro nana queen then ndopa pasvika Lenon ne pfuti. Lennon ndi ex wa Itai ndobva aona vari two two ndobva aburitsa pfuti akavapinza mumba achiti uri kuitei nemukadzi wangu” said the source.

They were detained in the house and the police and state security agents had to be called to intervene.

“Patozouya ma C10 ndo azoburitsa vakomana vachizobva pano” revealed the source.

Muridzo confirmed the horrific incident

“Munhu angosvika nepfuti isutanga tichitozvinwira hedu doro. Aakuti muri kutsvagei pamba pangu. I have made a report to the police pa waterfalls saka ndamirira kunzwa kuti how far he said.

Recently the artist who has somewhat gathered a reputation as a Casanova said he was quitting women and focusing solely on his music.

The musician broke up with his first wife Mai Keketso and then split up with his girlfriend Nyarie Mukucha has said he is single and not searching.

“I am currently single and in this moment in time my focus is not in looking for relationships with women but just to concentrate on my music because music is the one that pays my bills and feeds my children” he said at the time.

–iHarare

