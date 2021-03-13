Anne Nhira Was Attacked While Praying

data-full-width="">

Anne Nhira

Anne Nhira, Radio54 African Panorama Broadcaster died on an early morning at about 1 am on the 11th of March 2021. Former Zimbabwe Studio 263 actress dies following South Africa, Bedfordview, robbery attack which took place while she was praying.

On Monday 8th of March 2021 late afternoon, the Queen Diva, as she was popularly known by Radio54 fans and listeners succumbed to injuries caused after she was mugged by a solitary armed robber.

Anne had gone to a nearby shopping centre alone for her private prayers as she routinely did every Monday. Her brother Juan Nhira called on Tuesday morning updating of the incident that had took place in Bedfordview, South Africa close to the house she had moved to a few weeks ago.

“A white good Samaritan found her and then arranged for her to be taken to hospital as she could not move. She got treatment and was discharged at around 5am on the same day.

“I managed to speak to her on his brother’s phone, but she was struggling to talk. She was groaning and complaining of severe pain on her left side. After comforting her, she managed to gather some energy to share with me some details of her ordeal.”

According to her, she was kneeling and praying when she heard some footsteps from her back. When she turned, the armed robber pointed a gun to her head and he demanded that she gave him.