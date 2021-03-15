Anne Nhira’s Last Words Before She Died

Anne Nhira

The late actress, Anne Nhira called her brother, Juan, and told him that she was attacked and this was the last thing that she said before she was rushed to hospital in South Africa on Monday.

Nhira, who shot to prominence through her role on the hit soap opera, Studio 263, died on Wednesday from injuries sustained after a mugging in South Africa’s Belview Suburb on Monday.

Juan who is based in South Africa said when he spoke to his sister, the few words she said were her recollection of what happened.

“The only few words I heard from my sister were that men with guns came out of the bushes at the prayer mountain. When I found her (at the scene), I didn’t want her to talk too much as I wanted to get help,” Juan said.

He said although his sister said there were gunmen involved, he did not see any gunshot wounds on her.

“There were no bullet wounds that I saw, but there was physical damage on the chest area, stomach, rib cage and her back. We’re actually trying to get the surveillance of that area and see if we can come up with anything.

“There’re no witnesses so far and what we know is what she told us,” said Juan.

Asked about burial arrangements, Juan said they are waiting for pathology results so that they map a way forward.

“We signed all the forms that were required so we’re now just waiting for the pathologists to give us the results. It’s only then that we’ll have a solid plan. They’re saying it’ll take a bit of time,” said Juan.

— Chronicle