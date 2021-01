Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Secretary for Information, Ronald Ndava has succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.

Ndava succumbed to the deadly pandemic at Chiredzi General Hospital on Friday night, according to Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Commissar, Jevas Masosota.

38 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in Masvingo.

“Ronald Ndava succumbed to the deadly virus last night and burial arrangements are yet to be announced,” a Zanu PF official said.

Ronald Ndava