Another Zimbabwean dies of COVID-19 in the UK

Matho Thobela

A popular Zimbabwean mother, Matho Thobela has died in England.

Prominent journalist Ezra Tshisa Sibanda posted on Facebook announcing Mathobela’s tragic death, saying she succumbed to COVID-19.

“This is shattering, I’m heartbroken and lost for words. Surely l still cant understand how Mathobela has gone like that. A super woman who has also succumbed to COVID-19, her family has confirmed. She was a lovely person, very caring and a true humanitarian. She leaves behind a 13 year old girl who is now with a friend.

Mathobela’s mum Matshuma is devastated and cant believe what has happened to her loving daughter and recently she also lost her own sister in Zimbabwe and Mathobela went there not knowing a month later she would be dead as well. A very dark cloud has descended on this family, very sad.

To Mathobela l couldn’t help with your request Mzukulu, it’s a process, it wasn’t easy and this thing has taken you before your sister had managed to join you here. Only a moment you stayed Matho, but what an imprint your footprints have left on our hearts. Rest In Peace our loving angel. I know you are in a better place #shocked”Source – online

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

