Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight championship reign ended by Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion has ended and hopes of a unification showdown with fellow Brit Tyson Fury scuppered, after Oleksandr Usyk claimed a stunning unanimous decision win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ukrainian Usyk won on a points decision after 12 rounds at the north London stadium, meaning he takes Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

The 34-year-old became the third man, after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, to win world titles at cruiserweight then heavyweight.

Joshua has lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles

Image:

Joshua finished the bout slumped against the ropes as his smaller foe handed him just the second defeat of his career in front of more than 65,000 boxing fans.

He was hoping to go on to an all-British fight against WBC champion Fury to unify the four belts, but that now looks fanciful.

After his defeat, Joshua tweeted: “Keep positive even if the world’s crumbling in front of you! London I love you & thank you each and every time!”

The judges scored the fight 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113, and Joshua seemed to accept the result as he walked over to Usyk’s corner.