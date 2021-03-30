Armed robbers raid top Harare private school, steal US$250,000 from safe

Targeted … Gateway High School is in one of Harare’s most exclusive neighbourhoods

HARARE – Armed robbers went away with US$250,000 after blowing up the safe of a top private school in Harare, police said.

Police said a gang of eight men armed with handguns stormed the US$2,200-per-term Gateway High School in Harare’s Emerald Hill neighbourhood at around midnight on Saturday.

“They pounced on a guard and blasted an office safe before getting away with US$250,000. Investigations are in progress and the robbers will be arrested even if they try to hide,” police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said on Monday.

In a statement, the school said the gang “blew up the strong room in the administration centre using dynamite to gain access.”

Gateway board of trustees chairperson Sarah Cross said the school “has night guards, and we work through a security firm, and all of this will be part of the investigations.”

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Zimbabwe has seen a spike in armed robberies in recent months. Some of the high profile robberies have targeted financial services firms, fuel service stations and cash-in-transit vans.