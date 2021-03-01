Army general Valerio Sibanda set to replace disgraced Mohadi as Zimbabwe’s Vice President

data-full-width="">

Gen Philip Valerio Sibanda, commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is set to take over as Mnangagwa’s deputy following the resignation of Kembo Mohadi over sex scandals.

Sibanda ,who took over from retired general Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga after the November 2017 coup is belived to be a relative of president Mnangagwa.

It has been widely suspected that Mohadi was a victim of tribal wars led by Obert Mpofu. Sources have told this publication that the CIO pushed for the ouster of Mohadi at the request of Mnangagwa who wanted to accomodate his relative.

More to follow