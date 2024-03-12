Arsenal beat Porto 4-2 on penalties in Champions League thriller
  • 12/03/2024
Arsenal survived a penalty shoot-out against Porto to reach their first Champions League quarter-final in 14 years on a dramatic night at the Emirates.

Leandro Trossard’s first-half goal cancelled out Porto’s first-leg lead but Arsenal were frustrated by their opponents and taken to extra time after a second from Martin Odegaard was disallowed.


There would be no winner in extra time: with Odegaard and Kai Havertz converting Arsenal’s first two penalties, before David Raya produced a stunning fingertip save to nudge Wendell’s kick onto the post.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice also scored, before Raya saved again from Galeno to send Arsenal through to their first quarter-final since 2010

