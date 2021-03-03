Aston Villa Bars Nakamba from playing for Zimbabwe

data-full-width="">

Aston Villa has barred Marvelous Nakamba from representing his country, Zimbabwe, in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier matches against Botswana and Zambia.

Nakamba had been named in the provisional 38-man squad that is scheduled to play Botswana on March 22 before hosting Chipolopolo a week later in the final round of fixtures.

Aston Villa, however, advised the Warriors team management on Monday that Nakamba would not be released for national duty this month.

This is most likely because of the United Kingdom’s tightened COVID-19 measures which require those who would have passed through SADC countries to be quarantined in a hotel for ten days citing fears of a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa.

It’s also now likely that UK-based Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe will meet the same fate while Brendan Galloway suffered a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Algeria’s two regulars, Riyad Mahrez who plays for Manchester City, and Said Benrahma, who plays for West Ham, could also be affected, a scenario that can weaken the Desert Foxes.

Zimbabwe is worried that a weakened Algeria might help the cause of both Zambia and Botswana.

There was some good news for the Warriors, at the weekend, after influential skipper, Knowledge Musona, returned to action and featured 70 minutes for Belgian side, KAS Eupen, in the Jupiler League.

Musona, who is on loan at the Pandas from Belgian giants Anderlecht, was injured on January 8. But, the 30-year-old bounced back at the weekend as he helped his team claim a 2-0 victory, on the road, against Saint Truiden.-Herald