Aston Villa Star Marvelous Nakamba Weds In Zimbabwe

Aston Villa star, Marvelous Nakamba sneaked into Bulawayo and secretly married his long-time sweetheart Chipo Primrose Makurumure.



B Metro reports that the ceremony was held at the family house in Sunninghill suburb and attended by few family members and friends.



“They wanted to keep it away from the prying eyes of the public because Marve is someone who loves his private space and wants to keep his personal life private.

Before the vows those who were in attendance were warned not to take pictures and only two people who are part of the inner circle of the family were allowed to take the pictures. He did not even invite his close friends and that shows it was a closely guarded thing,” said the family insider.

Chipo with Nakamba’s mother, father and brother

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

