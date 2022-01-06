Australia cancels tennis star Novak Djokovic’s entry visa

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared “no one is above rules” on Thursday, after the country’s border force cancelled the visa for Novak Djokovic and denied him entry to play in the Australian Open tennis tournament.
“Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules,” Morrison said in a tweet.
Source(s): Reuters
TRENDING:
- Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
- Justin and Hailey Bieber purchasing massive $25.8 million mansion in Beverly Park
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU after health deteriorates
- EXCLUSIVE: VP General Chiwenga Murdered Solomon Mujuru?
- Grace refusal to hand over Mugabe ‘s body prompts Mnangagwa to turn Blue Roof into museum
- An aerial view of Chihuri’s jaw-dropping mansion
data-full-width="">