Australia cancels tennis star Novak Djokovic's entry visa
Sports

Australia cancels tennis star Novak Djokovic’s entry visa

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Novak Djokovic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared “no one is above rules” on Thursday, after the country’s border force cancelled the visa for Novak Djokovic and denied him entry to play in the Australian Open tennis tournament.

“Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules,” Morrison said in a tweet.

Source(s): Reuters

