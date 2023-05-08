Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Business Australian company says has found oil, gas in Zimbabwe
BusinessZimbabwe

Australian company says has found oil, gas in Zimbabwe

by reporter263
written by reporter263

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) – An Australian-listed company exploring for oil and gas in Zimbabwe said Monday it has found deposits of both as well as helium in the Cabora Bassa Basin in the north of the country.

Invictus Energy said in a statement that results from an analysis of samples from drilling conducted last year confirmed “the presence of light oil and rich natural gas-condensate, with condensate gas ratios estimated at between 30 to 135 barrels per million cubic feet.”

The results also showed the presence of helium gas “in commercial concentrations,” the company said.

Helium is used in the production of semi-conductors and liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.

Invictus Energy is planning to drill another exploration well in the same area later this year.

There was no immediate comment from the Zimbabwean government on the find.

data-full-width="">

It could be years before Zimbabwe starts commercial production of any of the deposits. Neighboring Mozambique only started exporting liquefied natural gas last year after discovering reserves off its coast in 2010.

You may also like

Mphoko jailed 20 years for raping minor(12)

Mnangagwa in UK for King Charles III coronation

Jailed Sikhala to remain in custody on three other charges

Job Sikhala sentenced to 6 months in prison

Diaspora remittances go over US$420 million since January 2023

South Africa is scrapping special work permits for Zimbabweans

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Australian company says has found oil, gas in Zimbabwe
Mphoko jailed 20 years for raping minor(12)
Simba Chikore’s claim a paltry of the mega empire: Lawyer
Mnangagwa in UK for King Charles III coronation

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!