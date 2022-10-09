Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Auxillia Mnangagwa contest Zanu-PF central committee polls

written by reporter263
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is set to contest Zanu-PF’s weekend Central Committee elections after submitting her curriculum Vitae at the party’s offices in Kwekwe.

The ruling party is set to hold elections for the party’s highest decision making body Saturday.

“The First Lady successfully submitted her CV at the Kwekwe office and she is going to contest in the elections. Its a done deal as there is noone who is against the idea of the first lady going back to the central committee,” a source from Midlands said.

Some of the candidates who are going to contest from Midlands are Local Government Minister July Moyo, former Midlands Provincial Chairperson Mackenzie-Ncube, Moses Murada, Kwekwe Parliamentary Women Representative Peserverance Zhou, former Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Edward Fundira,former Minister Francis Nhema and Breakfast Ncube.

There have been reports of vote buying and other electoral chicanery as the big wigs are jostling to get a lofty positions in the influential Central Committee.

Source – NewZimbabwe

