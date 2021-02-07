BABA HARARE MARRIES SECOND WIFE AMID CHEATING CLAIMS

Baba Harare (real name Braveman Chizvino)

Popular jit singer Baba Harare (real name Braveman Chizvino) has taken to Facebook to introduce his new wife to Zimbabwe.

The musician said he paid lobola yesterday for his wife and did not reveal her name on social media as he shared the following photos with his wife.

However, it has emerged that Baba Harare Married Nash TV presenter and musician Nomagugu Ncube who at some point was a member of a group named Ancient Times.

Another facebook user Anna Chibaby Honde claimed she is six months pregnant with Baba Harare’s child.