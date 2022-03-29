Baby-face: UK-based Zimbabwean Drug Dealer Jailed; Ran Cocaine And Heroin Operation From City Hotel Room

Bradley Dhlamini

WALES: A baby-faced drug dealer headed up a county lines operation from a base at a Premier Inn hotel room. Bradley Dhlamini, 23, of Parsonage Street, Bury, was arrested at the Premier Inn on Little Wind Street in Swansea, Wales, on January 13, 2020.

By walesonline.co.uk

Police visited the hotel to investigate a man who had been arrested earlier that day. The man police were investigating had been staying at the hotel since January 8 and was extending his stay one day at a time by paying cash for each day.

When police arrived at the hotel’s reception area, Dhlamini walked in before quickly turning around and walking out.

Staff told police that the man who had done the abrupt U-turn was staying in the same room as the man they were inquiring about. Officers then pursued the fleeing man before detaining him, reports Wales Online.

Dhlamini appeared at Swansea Crown Court last week for his involvement in county lines drugs operations. Hannah George, prosecuting, said that following his arrest, police recovered a phone from Dhlamini’s trouser pocket.

Police also recovered a cigarette packet from his jacket pocket – in the packet were 37 wraps of 87 per cent pure crack cocaine and three wraps of lesser-purity heroin. Also on the defendant was a key card to another city centre hotel – the Dolphin – and subsequent checks showed he had checked into that hotel at lunchtime the day before, booking a room for one day and paying with cash.

